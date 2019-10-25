|
It is with great sadness that the family of Vivian Lee (Whiten) Chisum announces her passing after a prolonged illness, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Vivian will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, John and her children, Regina (Michael) Evans and Yohancé (Nadia). Vivian will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Janea, Maui, Jelani, and Oni Vivian and by her sister, Carrie Lee Wicks and her brother Reginald (Denisa) Whiten.
Vivian was a gifted teacher, educator and administrator retiring, December 31, 1998 after 34 years with the Chicago Public Schools. Her career with the Chicago Public Schools started in 1964. Vivian's desire to be the best teacher possible resulted in her returning to school and earning two Master's degrees, 60 plus course credit hours and sixteen certificates. At the time of her retirement Vivian was the Facilitator/Administrator for the Division of Home/Hospital Services and was responsible for providing educational support and teachers for students too sick to attend school.
A Lions Club International Memorial service will be held at, A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home, 318 E. 71st St., Chicago, IL. October, 25th 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services for Vivian will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church, 7058 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60636, with Rev. Dr. Ervin R. Millsaps officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery, 3410 West 87th Street. A Memorial Dinner will be served at 6320 S. Dorchester, Chicago, IL. after interment.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Vivian to the: Lions Clubs International Foundation – 300 22nd Street – Oak Brook, IL - 60523
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019