1/1
Vivian Eleonor Palmer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Eleonor Palmer, 85, of Arlington Heights, passed away on October 5, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Vivian was born on April 7, 1935 to Ivar and Eleonor (Nilsson) Carlson. A woman of quiet determination and a deep faith, she will be sorely missed. Survivors include her husband of nearly 65 years, Gordon, children Pat (Michael) Thorsen, Sue (Gary) Judson and Dave (Michele), 5 grandchildren, Rachael, Emily & Alissa Judson and Sydney & Max Palmer, her brother-in-law Allan Carlsson and her cat, Tillie. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Music Department at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights or to Barb's Precious Rescue (barbspreciousrescue.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved