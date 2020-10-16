Vivian Eleonor Palmer, 85, of Arlington Heights, passed away on October 5, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Vivian was born on April 7, 1935 to Ivar and Eleonor (Nilsson) Carlson. A woman of quiet determination and a deep faith, she will be sorely missed. Survivors include her husband of nearly 65 years, Gordon, children Pat (Michael) Thorsen, Sue (Gary) Judson and Dave (Michele), 5 grandchildren, Rachael, Emily & Alissa Judson and Sydney & Max Palmer, her brother-in-law Allan Carlsson and her cat, Tillie. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Music Department at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights or to Barb's Precious Rescue (barbspreciousrescue.org
).