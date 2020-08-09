1/1
Vivian G. Beth
Vivian G. Beth, age 87; passed away July 20, 2020.

She attended DePaul University and worked in various positions including her last as International Purchasing Coordinator for McDonalds Corporation in Oak Brook.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne and son Gregory.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Beth, Jr. and Brian (Nancy) Beth; her grandchildren Veronica Beth, Wayne Beth III, Tyler Beth, and Ashley Beth; and her sister Rita Barcelona.

A Memorial Mass in Vivian's honor will be held at a later date, followed by an Inurnment at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate3.cancer.org, are appreciated.

Please support Vivian's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
