Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Rodfei Zedek
5200 South Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Paley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Gussin Paley

Add a Memory
Vivian Gussin Paley Obituary
Vivian Paley nee Gussin, 90. Beloved wife of Irving Paley. Loving mother of David (Elaine) Paley and the late Robert (Jane) Paley. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Paley, Michelle (Andrew) Spisak and Deborah (Benjamin) Burruss. Great-grandmother of Will, Charlie and Norah. Dear sister-in-law of Judy (the late Zave) Gussin. Fond aunt of Asher, Nancy, Robert, Mark, Michael and Betsy. Service Thursday, 1:00 pm at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jewish National Fund, (JNF) 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570 www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now