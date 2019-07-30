|
|
Vivian Paley nee Gussin, 90. Beloved wife of Irving Paley. Loving mother of David (Elaine) Paley and the late Robert (Jane) Paley. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Paley, Michelle (Andrew) Spisak and Deborah (Benjamin) Burruss. Great-grandmother of Will, Charlie and Norah. Dear sister-in-law of Judy (the late Zave) Gussin. Fond aunt of Asher, Nancy, Robert, Mark, Michael and Betsy. Service Thursday, 1:00 pm at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jewish National Fund, (JNF) 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570 www.jnf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019