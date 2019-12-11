Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Downers Grove, IL
Vivian H. Muller

Vivian H. Muller Obituary
Vivian H. Muller, nee Gniady, age 91; beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Muller; loving mother of Liane Muller, Thomas (Debora) Muller, Lisa Brosnan, Peter (Stacey) Muller, Alicia (Dan) Philipp, Linda (Abraham) Stone, and the late Steven Muller; dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Steven (Desirae Patterson), Christopher (Samantha) Cady, Elliott, Mitchell, Norah, Margaret and Elana; great-grandmother of Emma; fond sister of the late Walter, Edward and Chester Gniady. Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00AM Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
