Vivian H. Muller, nee Gniady, age 91; beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Muller; loving mother of Liane Muller, Thomas (Debora) Muller, Lisa Brosnan, Peter (Stacey) Muller, Alicia (Dan) Philipp, Linda (Abraham) Stone, and the late Steven Muller; dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Steven (Desirae Patterson), Christopher (Samantha) Cady, Elliott, Mitchell, Norah, Margaret and Elana; great-grandmother of Emma; fond sister of the late Walter, Edward and Chester Gniady. Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00AM Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019