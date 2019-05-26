Vivian Ann Hanson, nee Kleinmann, 90, of Glenview, IL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI. Beloved wife of the late James Bernard Hanson. Loving mother of John (Candida), Susan, and Karen Hanson. Great-grandmother of Charleigh and Declyn. Fond aunt of Sandy and Steve. Vivian was an active woman, being the longest standing member of the Glenview Park District Women's Friday Golf league, for 47 years. She enjoyed her part time job at the Foot and Ankle treatment center so much, that she waited until her 90th birthday to retire. Viv was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial visitation 1:30 PM, Saturday, June 1st, St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave, Glenview, IL 60026, until the time of the memorial mass at 3 PM. Interment private St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's name may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Info (847) 901-4012. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary