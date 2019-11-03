|
VIVIAN HANSON MEEHAN RN, DSc, 94, universally recognized pioneer and authority in the battle against eating disorders, died September 17, 2019.
All are welcome to attend a celebration of her life, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 pm at The Community Christian Church, 1970 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, Illinois, 60069. Refreshments will be served in the Church immediately following the services.
In 1976, Vivian created the first organization in America dedicated to understanding and preventing anorexia nervosa and bulimia. At that time, eating disorders were thought to be rare.
She developed numerous programs and services to cope with these widespread life endangering illnesses, including hundreds of free support groups.
The association she founded because the largest in the world during the 33 years she served as president.
She is survived by loving husband Christopher Athas; Children Lisa, Thomas, and Richard Meehan; and granddaughters Kira ,Tasha, Sarah, and Jessica Meehan.
For info or directions please contact the family at 847-236-0092 or Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019