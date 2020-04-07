|
Vivian J. Fick, 83 of Lake Zurich, Illinois was born June 17, 1936 in Chicago to the late Rev. Hearty and Rachel (nee Ausbrooks) Stoltz and passed away April 5, 2020. Vivian was the beloved wife of Donald Fick for 56 years; loving mother of April (Craig) Matter and Nancy (David) Lynn, cherished grandmother of Samantha and Rebecca Matter and Nicolas Tow. Step grandmother of Rachel (Eric) Tracy, Kevin Matter, Cathleen and Robert Lynn; dear sister of the late Marjorie Robertson, late Rachel Imogene (Ed) Egan, late Carol (Tom) Marsala, late Hearty B. Jr. (Peggy) Stoltz, and Suda (Roy) Fitzsimmons; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private ceremony for immediate family only will be held on April 9, 2020 at the Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment will be at Ridgewood Memorial Park, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave., Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For more information call (847) 824-5155 or go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020