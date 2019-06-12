Home

Vivian J. Gaffney Obituary
Vivian J. Gaffney (nee Ostrowski), age 93. Beloved wife of the late James P. Gaffney. Loving mother of Patrick (Phyllis) and James (late Paula) Gaffney. Cherished grandmother of Patrick (Amy) Gaffney, Amanda (Mike) DeLisa, and Megan Gaffney. Great grandmother of Gabriella. Dear sister of the late John (late Victoria), and the late Rich (late Dolores) Ostrowski. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
