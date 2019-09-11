Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Hts., IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Vivian J. Pintacura


1927 - 2019
Vivian J. Pintacura Obituary
Vivian J. Pintacura, 92, of Prospect Hts., loving wife of the late Louis; loved mother of Sam (Claire) and Angela (Greg) Hill; cherished grandmother to Carissa (Matt) Fairchild and Kevin Hill; beloved sister to the late Thomas M. Stocco; fond sister-in-law to Adele Stocco; and dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Vivian worked as a Music and Dance Teacher for 57 years. Visitation, Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Arlington Hts. Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Visitation 9:30 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts., IL 60070 until the 10:30 am Funeral Mass. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Northbrook. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Catholic Charities at https://catholiccharities.net. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
