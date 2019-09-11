|
Vivian J. Pintacura, 92, of Prospect Hts., loving wife of the late Louis; loved mother of Sam (Claire) and Angela (Greg) Hill; cherished grandmother to Carissa (Matt) Fairchild and Kevin Hill; beloved sister to the late Thomas M. Stocco; fond sister-in-law to Adele Stocco; and dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Vivian worked as a Music and Dance Teacher for 57 years. Visitation, Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Arlington Hts. Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Visitation 9:30 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts., IL 60070 until the 10:30 am Funeral Mass. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Northbrook. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Catholic Charities at https://catholiccharities.net. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019