Vivian Joan Forsythe, 91, passed from this life from complications of Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on a farm in Arlene, Michigan on December 18, 1928. She attended a one room schoolhouse with her five brothers and sisters. Although her first name was Vivian, she always preferred Joan.After moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan with her parents and siblings in the late 1940's, Joan received a teaching degree and married her first husband George Ira Cowell. The couple lived in Mexico before returning to Chicago in the early 1950's. They divorced in 1960.Joan continued to work in the Chicago public schools for many years while raising two children in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. In 1975 she married William Lewis Forsythe and retired to Colorado in 1984. For over thirty years, they resided in a home they had helped design, on the side of a mountain outside Ouray, Colorado. They were both avid hikers and skiers. Joan learned the art of ice climbing at the age of 70. They also spent much of their time volunteering with local community organizations in and around Ouray and Ridgeway, Colorado.Returning to Chicago in 2008, they resided at Montgomery Place in Hyde Park. Many of their friends also resided there from their years living in Chicago. They had originally met in Hyde Park at the First Unitarian Church in the 1970's. Both were long time members and supporters of the church.Joan's husband William Lewis Forsythe passed away in 2010. Joan continued living at Montgomery Place until three years ago when she moved to Paul House on Chicago's north side. While there she worked as the resident librarian just as she had at Montgomery Place. To say that she was an avid reader would be a tremendous understatement.Joan is survived by her children Gregory (Jeannine) Cowell, MD and Laura (James Losek Jr.) Cowell. Her stepchildren Peter (Carol) Forsythe, David Forsythe, Nancy Sullivan and Mary (Dave) Hall. Grandchildren Joanna Hall, Alice Forsythe, Cathryn Joan Cowell, Matthew Cowell and Margaret Losek. Also many nieces, nephews and friends.A memorial is planned for September 12, 2020 in Riverside, IL.