More Obituaries for Vivian Karlinsky
Vivian M. Karlinsky

Vivian M. Karlinsky Obituary
Vivian M. Karlinsky, age 85, of Bellevue, WA, formerly of Northbrook; beloved wife of the late Arnold; loving mother of Debbie (Jim) Spira, Paul Karlinsky and Neal (Malia) Karlinsky: adored grandma of Lauren, Andrew, Danielle, Jacob, Lee, Max, Mia, and the late Nina; dear sister of the late Marshall Monarch. Graveside service Friday, 1:30 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, Section Eastlake. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Nina Karlinsky Memorial Team-Dance Marathon- Miracle Network, https://events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.teamDonations&teamID=32688. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019
