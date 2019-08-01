|
|
Vivian O. Sampson passed away on January 14, 2019. Vivian was a graduate of Waukegan High School and Waukegan College of Commerce, and resided in Beach Park, IL, before moving to Gurnee, IL.
Vivian will be remembered for her love of baking, knitting, crocheting, needle point, quilting, playing piano, oil painting, playing bridge, camping, and square dancing and ballroom dancing with her late husband, Gordon. They were both able to escape the Illinois winters and became Florida snowbirds for many years. She was involved with the Wadsworth Homemakers Club and the American Legion and Swedish Glee Club Auxiliaries. Vivian also taught Sunday School at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukegan, and always looked forward to her weekly Bible Study Group at her condo. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, and was very happy to be able to see them win the World Series.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon for 56 years. Loving mother of Donna (David Bartenbach) Heaps and Richard Sampson. Loving grandma of Mark (Elizabeth) Sampson. Great-grandma of Gunnar, Elliott, and Aksel. Cherished sister of Louise Newton of Indianapolis, and she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald.
Memorial Visitation will be held on August 6 , 2019 at 11:30 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 PM. Inurnment will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019