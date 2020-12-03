Vivian Spelina nee Berninger, 86, passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 28, 2020. Vivian grew up and also raised her family in Chicago. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Spelina; beloved mother of Karen Paszkiewicz-Barca (the late Jeff), Robin Matiasek (fiancé Ron Cohen), Carolyn Ahlgrim and Dan (Meme) Spelina; beloved birthmother of Mark Turken; cherished grandmother of Eric, Jimi, Steve, Trevor, Tristan and Danny; dear sister of Phyllis Emmons and Harvey Berninger; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of the prayer service at 11 am at St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Research Foundation, www.cancerresearchfdn.org
.