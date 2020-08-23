Vivian Stelzer, nee Aisuss, age 87, loving wife of the late Maynard Stelzer. Cherished mother of Michelle (Ben) Ritter and Sandra Stelzer. Adored grandmother of Martin (Reena) Ritter, Gary (Karlin) Ritter and David (Jessica) Ritter and great-grandmother of Reed and Lev Ritter. Dear sister of Manny (Rita) Aiuss and the late Seymour. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service is private. Memorials in her memory to Chai Unit B'nai Brith, 18756 May St., Homewood, IL 60430, Attn: Jack Levitt, www.bnaibrith.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.