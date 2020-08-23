1/1
Vivian Stelzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Stelzer, nee Aisuss, age 87, loving wife of the late Maynard Stelzer. Cherished mother of Michelle (Ben) Ritter and Sandra Stelzer. Adored grandmother of Martin (Reena) Ritter, Gary (Karlin) Ritter and David (Jessica) Ritter and great-grandmother of Reed and Lev Ritter. Dear sister of Manny (Rita) Aiuss and the late Seymour. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service is private. Memorials in her memory to Chai Unit B'nai Brith, 18756 May St., Homewood, IL 60430, Attn: Jack Levitt, www.bnaibrith.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved