Born in April 1945 in Slimnitsa (now Trilofos), Kastoria (Macedonia, Greece), Vivian immigrated to Chicago with her family in 1956. Married to Fred Stocker III, Vivian and Fred spent much time at their Pleasant Lake home in Wisconsin. A lifelong "giver," Vivian touched everyone she met. Vivian's legacy will be carried forth by her children, sister, grandchildren, cousins, nieces & nephews, and all of those who knew her. Loving daughter of the late Fotios & Anastasia Linas, beloved wife of the late Fred Stocker III, dear sister of Joanne Linas Paris & the late Christos (Susan) Linas, caring sister-in-law of Tom Stocker & Marion "Ricci" (Ralph) Renno, beloved mother of Fred Stocker IV, Marion (Michael) Duncan, Frank (Wendy) Stocker, loving Yiayia of Matthew, Megan and Andrew, wonderful cousin and caring thea/aunt to the Linas & Stocker families. Vivian passed away on July 4, 2020, age 75. In lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to charities of choice. Visitation on July 9, at 4pm at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home. Burial and service at a later date in Wautoma, WI.





