1/1
Vivian (Linas) Stocker
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in April 1945 in Slimnitsa (now Trilofos), Kastoria (Macedonia, Greece), Vivian immigrated to Chicago with her family in 1956. Married to Fred Stocker III, Vivian and Fred spent much time at their Pleasant Lake home in Wisconsin. A lifelong "giver," Vivian touched everyone she met. Vivian's legacy will be carried forth by her children, sister, grandchildren, cousins, nieces & nephews, and all of those who knew her. Loving daughter of the late Fotios & Anastasia Linas, beloved wife of the late Fred Stocker III, dear sister of Joanne Linas Paris & the late Christos (Susan) Linas, caring sister-in-law of Tom Stocker & Marion "Ricci" (Ralph) Renno, beloved mother of Fred Stocker IV, Marion (Michael) Duncan, Frank (Wendy) Stocker, loving Yiayia of Matthew, Megan and Andrew, wonderful cousin and caring thea/aunt to the Linas & Stocker families. Vivian passed away on July 4, 2020, age 75. In lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to charities of choice. Visitation on July 9, at 4pm at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home. Burial and service at a later date in Wautoma, WI.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved