|
|
Vladimir Jan Slivka, 71, died September 16th, 2019 at La Grange Adventist Hospital. Vlad was born on February 20th, 1940 in Bratislava, Slovakia to Jan and Irena Slivka. He married Donna (Kalmus) Slivka on February 16th, 1974 in Princeton, NJ. They raised two children, Andrea and Daniel. Vladimir and Donna moved to La Grange Park in 1979. Vlad was an avid gardener, passionate about many things including cooking and history. He loved spending time in the kitchen and with family and friends. He is survived by his wife and two children Andrea and Daniel (wife, Monica). The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019