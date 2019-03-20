Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vlado Misetic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vlado "Walter" Misetic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vlado "Walter" Misetic Obituary
Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Menig); beloved son of the late Luka and Iva Misetic; dear brother of Ivan (Iva), Stipan, Frano (the late Marija), and the late Branimir (Zora); fond uncle of Luka (Eleni), Ana, Steve (Regina), and many in Croatia; Agent for Janitor's Union Local #1 and SEIU, and radio host for Radio Free Croatia and member of many Croatian Clubs. Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery (Des Plaines) For Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now