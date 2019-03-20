|
|
Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Menig); beloved son of the late Luka and Iva Misetic; dear brother of Ivan (Iva), Stipan, Frano (the late Marija), and the late Branimir (Zora); fond uncle of Luka (Eleni), Ana, Steve (Regina), and many in Croatia; Agent for Janitor's Union Local #1 and SEIU, and radio host for Radio Free Croatia and member of many Croatian Clubs. Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery (Des Plaines) For Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019