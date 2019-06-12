|
|
Volodymyr (Vole) Skibicky, of Sun Prairie, WI, age 96, passed away on January 8, 2019. At his request his remains were donated to science and cremated. He was born November 17, 1922 in Zhovka, (Oblast: Lvov) Ukraine to Zachary and Anna (Brukhail) Skibicky. Vole married Anna Nogacz on June 14, 1952, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago. Funeral services with visitation, Mass, and burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie WI. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sacred Hearts Building Fund, Colonial Club Senior Center in Sun Prairie, or your local Ukrainian church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019