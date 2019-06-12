Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
221 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church
227 Columbus St.
Sun Prairie, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Volodymyr Skibicky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Volodymyr "Vole" Skibicky


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Volodymyr "Vole" Skibicky Obituary
Volodymyr (Vole) Skibicky, of Sun Prairie, WI, age 96, passed away on January 8, 2019. At his request his remains were donated to science and cremated. He was born November 17, 1922 in Zhovka, (Oblast: Lvov) Ukraine to Zachary and Anna (Brukhail) Skibicky. Vole married Anna Nogacz on June 14, 1952, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago. Funeral services with visitation, Mass, and burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie WI. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sacred Hearts Building Fund, Colonial Club Senior Center in Sun Prairie, or your local Ukrainian church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.