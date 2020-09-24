Swenson, Voula Rentas, Sabor, beloved wife of Len Swenson, mother of Alexia Sabor (Scott Rouse) and grandmother to Samara Rouse. Dear friend and relative to many. Visitation will begin at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove IL at 1:30pm on Thursday September 24, 2020. Burial will conclude the services. In consideration of the safety of all our guests and associates, Elmwood Cemetery will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to properly wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Voula had formerly worked at Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and strongly believed in their mission. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made in her name to them at 355 N Ashland Ave, Chicago IL 60607 OR littlebrotherschicago.org/support/ways-to-give/