Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for W. Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Frank Cunningham Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Frank Cunningham Jr. Obituary
W. FRANK [THE BIG DADDY] CUNNINGHAM, Jr.

20 April 1927 to 5 March 2018

Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Navy Veteran WW II and longtime

Owner/operator of Chicago's Sout'side institution: Red's Drive-Inn.

Hard to believe two years has flown by with your passing. Football and golf no longer the same. You always had to claim me; always did, too. Hard headed

Harps we are, so it took nigh 21-yrs to say hello; 30+-yrs to talk and after an

intermission became pretty good friends sharing quarters in South Florida each

winter. Super Bowls, all those Jodi charity golf events, quiet Saturday mornings

on a golf course; arguments that terrified the unknowing before asking to pass

the Cabernet; remembering how easy you made Marine Boot Camp for me;

made eight and raised 100's; just regret failing to keep pace. Thanks for the

memories, POP. Vallhala must be one lively place these days. Say hello to JB.

W. Frank Cunningham,III
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -