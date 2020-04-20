|
|
W. FRANK [THE BIG DADDY] CUNNINGHAM, Jr.
20 April 1927 to 5 March 2018
Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Navy Veteran WW II and longtime
Owner/operator of Chicago's Sout'side institution: Red's Drive-Inn.
Hard to believe two years has flown by with your passing. Football and golf no longer the same. You always had to claim me; always did, too. Hard headed
Harps we are, so it took nigh 21-yrs to say hello; 30+-yrs to talk and after an
intermission became pretty good friends sharing quarters in South Florida each
winter. Super Bowls, all those Jodi charity golf events, quiet Saturday mornings
on a golf course; arguments that terrified the unknowing before asking to pass
the Cabernet; remembering how easy you made Marine Boot Camp for me;
made eight and raised 100's; just regret failing to keep pace. Thanks for the
memories, POP. Vallhala must be one lively place these days. Say hello to JB.
W. Frank Cunningham,III
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020