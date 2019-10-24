Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Our Lady of Ransom Church,
8300 N. Greenwood Avenue
Niles, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
8300 N. Greenwood Avenue
Niles, IL
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
All Saints Cemetery,
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. James Andrews


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. James Andrews Obituary
A new saint was born into heaven on October 19, 2019. Jim was born at St. Ann's Hospital, Chicago, on May 10, 1941, to Walter Andrews and Eleanore Miltinas. He attended Weber HS, Oakton Community College, and Roosevelt University where he earned his BGS in computer science. During his career he worked at Zenith, Quasar, Bell and Gossett, and Baxter.

He was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Ransom Parish for over 30 years where he met and married Sharon Gordon. Later he was a parishioner at Holy Family Parish in Inverness and joined the Knights of Columbus #11981.

Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sharon Gordon, his brother William (Rita) his nephew Damien, his 3 dachshunds, Cisco, Packer and Cubby, and many relatives and friends. Jim loved his caregiver Laura Muriel who gave him superb care and love. Thanks, Laura.

On Saturday October 26, 2019, visitation will begin at 11:30 am and the Mass Celebration at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N. Greenwood Avenue, Niles, IL. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL PLEASE NO FLOWERS.

Masses appreciated.

If desired, contributions to the Knights of Columbus, c/o Peter Wickman, 2200 Inverrary Road, Inverness, IL 60067 or Midwest Dachshund Rescue, mwdr.org. 2023 Ridgewood St., Highland, IN. 46322.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.