|
|
A new saint was born into heaven on October 19, 2019. Jim was born at St. Ann's Hospital, Chicago, on May 10, 1941, to Walter Andrews and Eleanore Miltinas. He attended Weber HS, Oakton Community College, and Roosevelt University where he earned his BGS in computer science. During his career he worked at Zenith, Quasar, Bell and Gossett, and Baxter.
He was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Ransom Parish for over 30 years where he met and married Sharon Gordon. Later he was a parishioner at Holy Family Parish in Inverness and joined the Knights of Columbus #11981.
Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sharon Gordon, his brother William (Rita) his nephew Damien, his 3 dachshunds, Cisco, Packer and Cubby, and many relatives and friends. Jim loved his caregiver Laura Muriel who gave him superb care and love. Thanks, Laura.
On Saturday October 26, 2019, visitation will begin at 11:30 am and the Mass Celebration at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N. Greenwood Avenue, Niles, IL. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL PLEASE NO FLOWERS.
Masses appreciated.
If desired, contributions to the Knights of Columbus, c/o Peter Wickman, 2200 Inverrary Road, Inverness, IL 60067 or Midwest Dachshund Rescue, mwdr.org. 2023 Ridgewood St., Highland, IN. 46322.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019