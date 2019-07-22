|
John W. Diamond, age 95; beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary Diamond, nee O'Grady; loving father of Dennis (Rose), Thomas (Monica), Kevin (Patricia), Paul (Deborah), William, Joan Ledene, James (Camille), Matthew (Deborah), Michael (Teri), Robert (Deborah) and Patrick Diamond; dearest grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 8. Visitation Wednesday, July 24th, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, July 25th, 8:45 a.m. from Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515 to Holy Trinity Church. Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment, Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Illinois Right to Life at www.illinoisrighttolife.org . 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019