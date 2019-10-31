|
80 years old. Loving son of the late Ernie and the late Ella Jahrke; nephew to the best cookie maker Hilda Kroepel; devoted and caring husband of 55 years to Ginia Rose; a special brother in law to Paula (Tony), Joan (Al), and Arlene (Ken); fun and adventurous uncle with a terrific sense of humor to Tracey (Mark), Steven (Andrea) and Michael; sweet great uncle to Skya, Sola, Selah, Revel, Quinn, and Archer. Born and raised in Chicago, Joseph met Ginia at Gamma Delta. Sparks ignited and their relationship began with Joe taking Ginia back to the college in his new car. Joseph received his Bachelor's and Masters Degrees from IIT, as well as a Masters degree from the Art Institute of Chicago. Joe and Ginia dated throughout Ginia's senior year of college. When Ginia took a trip with her college roommate to San Francisco, Joe followed and surprised her, thus their wedding song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." They attended many Tony Bennet concerts at Ravinia just to hear him sing their song. Joe loved music and would sing "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" to his Ginia Rose. He worked as a CTA designer of trains, taught art, design and photography at Oak Park River Forest High School, Lane Tech High School, Lindbloom High School, and North Park University. He also worked as a docent at Lincoln Park Zoo, displayed his original work at numerous art shows, and was awarded Teacher of the Year the year before he retired. His hobbies included designing lush gardens, photography, animals; especially Olga the Walrus. He was a lover of chocolate, and an artist who created drawings, sculptures, and paintings. He was an upstanding Christian with a kind and gentle soul, He was a Papa to 15 cats over the years. Joseph was a very honorable man. He loved to visit the Indiana sand dunes, Lincoln Park and Brookfield Zoos, Morton Arboretum, Shakespeare Theatre, and Chicago Botanic Garden. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Friday, lying in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Irving Park Lutheran Church located at 3938 W. Belle Plaine Ave. in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irving Park Lutheran Church are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019