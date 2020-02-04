|
W. Kurt Kuker, 80 of South Barrington passed away January 30, 2020. Husband of Patricia. Father of Donna, Robert (Leah), Debbie (Ken) Schoening and Paul. Grandfather of Jason, Colin, Sarah, Emily and preceded in death by Brendan. Brother of Toni (Joe) Ward. Visitation Wednesday February 5, 2020 from 10:00AM to 12:45PM, followed by a memorial service at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave. Lake Forest, IL 60045. Interment Lake Forest Cemetery. Flowers accepted. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847)234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020