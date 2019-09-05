|
On August 29, 2019 W. Natalie Nemeth of Sarasota, FL died surrounded by loved ones. Born May 31, 1931 to William T. and W. Marie Snyder in Pittstown, NJ. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, The Rev. Dr. Alex N. Nemeth.
She is survived by her spouse Pauline S. Geary; children: Beth Ann Nemeth of Elgin, IL, Jill N. Halling (Daniel) of Brighton, MI, Nancy M. Morris (Wayne) of South Holland, IL, and Mary Margaret (Meg) Weitzel (Thomas) of Homer Glen, IL, Monica R. Geary of Sarasota and Richard Geary (Bobbi) of Baileyton, AL, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandsons and brother William A. Snyder (Maxine) of Danvers, MA .
Natalie was a pastor's wife par excellence. A beloved teacher of all ages from kindergarten to adult, including homeschooling many grandchildren. She taught at Triton College, River Grove, IL, for over 25 years. She enjoyed leading spiritual retreats for women and encouraging youth in drama productions.
In 2014, after many years of love and friendship, she married her soulmate, Pauline in Oak Park, IL. Shortly thereafter, due to Natalie's declining health, they moved to Sarasota where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Memorial service details are pending.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Natalie's memory may be made to The Caregiving Place at the Friendship Center, 1820 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019