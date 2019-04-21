Home

Waclawa Domanski Obituary
Waclawa Domanski, nee Ciborowski, resident of Glendale Heights, IL passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Waclawa was born on September 28, 1933 to the late Stanislaw and Stanislawa Ciborowski. She was preceded by her beloved husband Franciszek. Loving mother of Tadeusz (Jadwiga), Grace (Jerry), Andy (Christine). Beloved grandmother to Dorothy, Paul, Mark, Kathy, Scott, Margaret, Daniel. Beloved great grandmother to James, Julia, Nicholas and Lucas.In Lieu of Flowers please send donations to the in her name. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd. to Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church 21W411 Sunset Avenue, Lombard, IL 60148. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m at the funeral home. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
