Wade Fetzer Ill, 82, beloved husband of Beverly (nee Below); loving father of Laurie (Jim) Shults, Linda Fetzer, and the late Skip Fetzer; loving grandfather of Jenny, Mary, and Mark Shults; dear brother of the late Peter (Sally) Fetzer, and the late Nancy Lindborg; fond uncle of 9 nieces and 3 nephews.Wade ( Dad, Gran) passed away peacefully on his favorite porch at home in Glencoe on August 20, 2020. Wade grew up in Winnetka, graduating from New Trier High School in 1955 where he met the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Beverly. They attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison together where he received his B.S. in Economics in 1959. He joined the Chi Psi fraternity which later bestowed on him their National Distinguished Service Award. After marrying Bev, he received an MBA from Northwestern University. He began his career in management consulting, then joining Goldman Sachs & Co. in 1971, becoming managing partner of their Chicago office in 1986, and retiring in 2005. He served on several businesses' Board of Directors throughout his career. Wade took a keen interest in mentoring countless people of all ages in the business world, promoting leadership and integrity by living example. He had a tremendous impact on the lives and careers of countless people in this regard, each of whom he genuinely cared for. He loved the North Shore United Methodist Church in Glencoe from the time he married Bev, serving on committees and chairing many of them and teaching Sunday School and working with youth. His love of the community was evidenced by his incredible generosity of time and resources to a vast collection of philanthropic causes. Wade was Emeritus Trustee of Northwestern University, Lifetime Trustee of Rush University Medical Center, Emeritus Chair and Director of Metropolitan Family Service of Chicago, and the Emeritus Chair of the Alumni Advisory Board of the Kellogg School of Business. Wade, as Board Member of the Posse Foundation-minority collegiate scholarship and leadership organization-helped open Posse Chicago, spearheading the first partnership with a public University (University of Wisconsin–Madison). His passion for academics and athletics at the University of Wisconsin consumed 60 years of "giving back" to the Badgers he loved: Board of Visitors of the Business School, ex officio on the Wisconsin Alumni Association Board, past Chairman of the UW Foundation, member of the Athletic Board, Department of Economics Advisory Board, National Co-Chair of the UW Capital Campaign, UW School of Medicine and Public Health Advisory Board, and the China Initiative Advisory Board. In 2010, he received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Wisconsin. A loyal Badger, Wade especially loved Badger football games, which climaxed with his attendance at their three Rose Bowl wins! He loved sports, including an unwavering love for the Chicago Cubs-from his high school days of sneaking out of school to sit in the bleachers, to his final days of watching this strange season on his porch at home. As with everything in his life, Wade was always cheering, finding happiness, and enjoyment with whatever outcome came his way. A private family service has been held and a service and life celebration will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Wade Fetzer Memorial Fund, University of Wisconsin Fund, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278; The Linda Fetzer Endowment Cancer Research Fund, Rush University Medical Center-Office of Philanthropy, 1201W. Harrison, Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607; North Shore United Methodist Church, 213 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.