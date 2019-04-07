Home

Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Waldo Smock

Waldo Smock Obituary
WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Also preceeded in death by daughters Sissy Devenport, Shirley Crescente, son Jimmy, granddaughter Debbie Johnson and grandson Teddy. Loving father of Walter (Bobbie), June (Tony) Clancy, Maryann (Joe) Addimando, Jerry (Daphne), Patricia (Luca) DeBellis, Dorothy and Ricky. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather to many and great-great-grandfather to Maralynn June Bezek. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 pm at The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral service and military honors at 7:30 pm. 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
