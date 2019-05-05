Dr. Walid Afram Hindo, age 78, of Northbrook, Illinois, passed peacefully on May 1, 2019 in Montreal, Canada surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Baghdad, Iraq, to General Afram Hindo and Leila Meshaka. Educated by the New England Jesuits at Baghdad College high school, he was devoted to the Catholic church his entire life. He earned a medical degree at Baghdad Medical School. He immigrated with his family to the U.S. in 1966, living in Yonkers, N.Y., New York City, and Detroit before settling in Chicago in 1969. Dr. Hindo will be remembered most for his incredible generosity, his intellectual curiosity, his appreciation for arts and culture, his devotion to his profession, his belief in American democracy, and his love for his family. He was a distinguished radiologist and professor at Chicago Medical School (now Rosalind Franklin University), where he taught radiology and medical ethics, and where he was radiology department chair. He was awarded "Professor of the Year" honors on five occasions and was devoted to his students and residents. Dr. Hindo was also Chairman of the Radiology Department at the Veterans Administration Hospital in North Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Hindo founded the Northbrook Institute for Research and Development, a medical technology company. Dr. Hindo was beloved and is survived by five children Happy (Ed) Peris, Rana (Jeff) Altenburg, Patty (Brian) Blockovich, Heather Hindo, M.D., and Brian (Katie) Hindo from his marriage to Dr. Fawzia Batti. One of his greatest joys was being a grandfather to his 12 grandchildren. Dr. Hindo also is survived by his mother and five siblings, Waiel, Wathiq, Joseph, Paul, and Rima Hindo. He was preceded in death by his father and three sisters. He was a fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)652-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary