Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
WALLACE BROWN
WALLACE H. "WALLY" BROWN

WALLACE H. "WALLY" BROWN Obituary
Wallace "Wally" H. Brown, age 90, a Downers Grove resident for 60 years passed away April 23, 2019. He was a World War II Army veteran and local politician, serving for over 40 years. Beloved husband of the late Jane Brown(2008) and loving father of Barbara(Robert)Fehrmann, the late Mark Brown(2009), and David Brown. Proud grandfather of Ashley(Bart)Housman, Jeffrey Fehrmann, Matthew Fehrmann, and Keith Brown; great-grandfather of Barton and Harrison Housman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grove Foundation(www.thegrovefoundation.org). Visitation and Services were held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For further information, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019
