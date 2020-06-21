Wallace Hanson

Wallace "Wally" Hanson, 87, died of cancer on June 5, 2020. Wally was born in 1933 to the late George and Mae Hanson in Milwaukee, WI., brother of George, Dorothy, Lois, Phyllis and Ruth Ann. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Alaska in a heavy equipment unit. Upon returning to civilian life, Wally married his high school sweetheart Joan Mackrie in 1955 and then started his career in property insurance with Western Adjustment and Inspection Company. His marriage to Joan lasted sixty years until her passing in 2016. Wally's career in insurance was also long lasting. He retired in 1991 from an industry trade association, the Property Loss Research Bureau, where he served as its President. A member of the North Shore Unitarian Church (Deerfield, IL) and Second Unitarian Church (Chicago, IL), Wally was an avid civil rights and peace activist. He also had a passion for exercise, having completed the Chicago Marathon, many triathlons and worked out at the gym six days a week even in his final years. Wally is survived by his son Eric (Lisa), daughter Ellen (Ken), sister Ruth Ann Vick, and his grandchildren Megan, Dylan, Anna and Madeline. His family and friends will miss his knack for telling a good story, his warm heart, our time with him at the lake house in Slinger, the life lessons he taught us and everything about him. Donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org).
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.