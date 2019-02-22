Wallace S. Widelski, age 72, of South Holland, IL, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Widelski, nee Rzab. Loving father of Wallace M. (Stacy) Widelski. Devoted "grampa" of Charleigh and Scarlett Widelski. Dear brother of Thomas (Barbara) Widelski, Mary (Craig) Vinke, Margi (Roland) Vuletich, Stephen (Jan) Widelski and Martha (Tony) Landini. Cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Wallace G. and Mary Louise Widelski, nee Morehouse. Wally was a lifelong Notre Dame fan and baseball fan. He served the Village of South Holland as Director of Parks and Recreation for many years. He was a member of the South Holland Lions Club. Wally was also a mentor, friend, and coach to many. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Prayer service and eulogy, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church 700 E. 170th St., South Holland, IL, with Rev. Anthony Talarico officiating. In memory of Wally, any financial gifts received will be added to the college funds that he started for his granddaughters. For more information please call 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary