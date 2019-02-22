Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
For more information about
Wallace Widelski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Widelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace S. Widelski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wallace S. Widelski Obituary
Wallace S. Widelski, age 72, of South Holland, IL, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Widelski, nee Rzab. Loving father of Wallace M. (Stacy) Widelski. Devoted "grampa" of Charleigh and Scarlett Widelski. Dear brother of Thomas (Barbara) Widelski, Mary (Craig) Vinke, Margi (Roland) Vuletich, Stephen (Jan) Widelski and Martha (Tony) Landini. Cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Wallace G. and Mary Louise Widelski, nee Morehouse. Wally was a lifelong Notre Dame fan and baseball fan. He served the Village of South Holland as Director of Parks and Recreation for many years. He was a member of the South Holland Lions Club. Wally was also a mentor, friend, and coach to many. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Prayer service and eulogy, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church 700 E. 170th St., South Holland, IL, with Rev. Anthony Talarico officiating. In memory of Wally, any financial gifts received will be added to the college funds that he started for his granddaughters. For more information please call 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
Download Now