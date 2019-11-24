|
Walter A. Berkowicz Sr., age 86, U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Mazur). Devoted father of Francis (Janet), Walter Jr. (Julie) and Michael (Barbra). Loving grandfather of Walter III, Paul, Marc, Alexandra and Gabrielle. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Member of Central Park Post #1028- American Legion, Let's Polka USA, Senior Polka Assn., Brother Rice Alumni Dad's Club, Sacred Heart Holy Name Society and Sacred Heart Fun Club. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019