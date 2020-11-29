Walter Arthur Suberg, 100, longtime resident of Glenview, Illinois, passed away November 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Nancy Suberg nee Good, the love of his life; loving father of Stacy (Eric Loukas) and Walter (Laura); cherished grandfather of Eric and Keith Loukas and Walter and Nanette Suberg; dear brother of Gabrielle Suberg Hayes; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, Walter August Suberg and Helen Urkart Suberg. Walter was devoted to his family and his country. He served as a pilot in WWII in the Army Air Corp, primarily in China, Burma and India. He held positions in management at the American Dental Association and the American Osteopathic Association. He ultimately started his own publishing company, Arthur Retlaw and Assoc., creating and publishing several medical journals. He volunteered for the Veterans Association, helping blind Veterans. An avid golfer and boater he enjoyed many winters in Ft Lauderdale, FL. He loved adventure and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His greatest legacy was that his family knew he loved them deeply. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenview Community Church, Glenview, Illinois.