Walter Arthur Suberg
Walter Arthur Suberg, 100, longtime resident of Glenview, Illinois, passed away November 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Nancy Suberg nee Good, the love of his life; loving father of Stacy (Eric Loukas) and Walter (Laura); cherished grandfather of Eric and Keith Loukas and Walter and Nanette Suberg; dear brother of Gabrielle Suberg Hayes; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, Walter August Suberg and Helen Urkart Suberg. Walter was devoted to his family and his country. He served as a pilot in WWII in the Army Air Corp, primarily in China, Burma and India. He held positions in management at the American Dental Association and the American Osteopathic Association. He ultimately started his own publishing company, Arthur Retlaw and Assoc., creating and publishing several medical journals. He volunteered for the Veterans Association, helping blind Veterans. An avid golfer and boater he enjoyed many winters in Ft Lauderdale, FL. He loved adventure and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His greatest legacy was that his family knew he loved them deeply. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenview Community Church, Glenview, Illinois.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
November 25, 2020
Walter: We will miss your incredible sense of humor, your infectuous smile and your uncanny ability to tell a story. Your story telling always ended up the way you wanted it to as was the case when you said I owed you money and in truth it was the other way around. Now you have left me with no recourse but to collect the debt in person some day. You will be hugely missed - the world was a better place because you were in it and know that we all loved you.

Marlene
Marlene Good
Family
November 24, 2020
Nancy, Walter and Stacy,

What can we say other than it was a privilege to know Walter these many years. His quick wit and devilish smile filled the room with humor and smiles. Credible because of his business success, we all listened to and benefited from his experience and wisdom. A man with more self confidence, I have not met. Sometimes wrong but never in doubt, was his mantra. Ever on the go, never sitting still, he energized all who knew him. A better car salesman than a car salesman, he always got the better deal. I guess Marlene will have to wait a bit before she collects her card game bets with him. All our love and sympathy,

Dan and Marlene.
Daniel Good
Family
