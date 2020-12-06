Walter C. Braesel, 82, beloved husband of the late Christine "Penny" Braesel nee Dubiel ; loving father of Lisa (Joe Rundle) Braesel, dear brother of Audrey Braesel, and the late Caroline "Cary" Bortko; fond uncle of Larry (Brenda), Michael and Tony Bortko. Limited Visitation Tuesday December 8th 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Home, 4343 Main St. (1blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Family and friends will meet Wednesday December 9th for 9:30 am mass @ Holy Trinity Church, 25 E. Richmond Street Westmont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
or 630-968-1000.