1/
Walter C. Braesel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter C. Braesel, 82, beloved husband of the late Christine "Penny" Braesel nee Dubiel ; loving father of Lisa (Joe Rundle) Braesel, dear brother of Audrey Braesel, and the late Caroline "Cary" Bortko; fond uncle of Larry (Brenda), Michael and Tony Bortko. Limited Visitation Tuesday December 8th 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Home, 4343 Main St. (1blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Family and friends will meet Wednesday December 9th for 9:30 am mass @ Holy Trinity Church, 25 E. Richmond Street Westmont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved