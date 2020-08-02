Walter Jacobs died peacefully at home at the age of 89 on July 16th after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on October 1st 1930 to Sophie and Walter Jacobs. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He then enlisted as an officer in the US Marine Corp. Afterward he attended the UW Law School on the GI Bill where he met Lois, his wife of 64 years. Walter was a trial attorney in Chicago for 55 years specializing in Personal Injury. He was an avid outdoorsman, bird watcher and enjoyed vacationing in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico with his family. He spent much of his later years in Playa where he had many friends and was part of the local community. He is survived by his wife Lois and his four children, Tara, Meleta, Kurt, Tracy, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was the Patriarch of our family and will be sorely missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.





