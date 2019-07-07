Home

Walter E. Farrell, age 85

Beloved wife of Rosemarie nee Dehnicke

Devoted father of Tim Farrell, the late Bonnie (late Bill) Haase, and the late Charles Farrell. Cherished Grandfather of the late Joseph Bonea. Loving Brother of Daniel (Linda), Dolores, and Thomas Farrell. Brother-in-law of Charlene (the late Thomas) Collins.

Visitation Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. 60482 from 1:00pm to the time of Service at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the crisis center for South Suburbia, P.O. Box 39, Tinley Park, IL. 60477 appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
