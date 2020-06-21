Walter Trittipo Jr. (83) of Wilmette passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Born September 23, 1936, Tony attended St. Francis Xavier School and New Trier High School. He received his undergraduate and law degree from The University of Michigan. Tony practiced law in Chicago until he retired to Arizona in 2015. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years: Linda Trittipo, his children: Elizabeth Trittipo and Walter Trittipo III (Mindy) and his grandchildren: Aidan Lane, Nadia Lane, Charles Trittipo and Isla Trittipo.





