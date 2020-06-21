Walter E. Trittipo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Trittipo Jr. (83) of Wilmette passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Born September 23, 1936, Tony attended St. Francis Xavier School and New Trier High School. He received his undergraduate and law degree from The University of Michigan. Tony practiced law in Chicago until he retired to Arizona in 2015. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years: Linda Trittipo, his children: Elizabeth Trittipo and Walter Trittipo III (Mindy) and his grandchildren: Aidan Lane, Nadia Lane, Charles Trittipo and Isla Trittipo.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved