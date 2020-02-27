|
|
Walter F. Dziedzic, age 85. US Navy veteran of the Korean War, retired Firefighter – Chicago Fire Dept. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Alice F. (nee Palewski). Loving father of Frank, Lori (Mike) Steffen, Dan (Sue), Joel (Jennie), and Craig (Stefanie) Dziedzic. Dear grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of five. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ignite the Spirit https://www.ignitethespirit.org/donate-now would be appreciated.
Funeral Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook to St. Scholastica Church, Woodridge, for 11 a.m. Mass.
Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. Interment private at Resurrection Cemetery.
(630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020