Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of St. Bruno
WALTER F. PODLASEK

WALTER F. PODLASEK Obituary
WALTER F. PODLASEK , World War II Army Air Corp Veteran, beloved husband of the late Mary F. (nee Mysliwiec); loving father of Wally (Joyce), Christine Wayer, Les (Pat), Larry & Lynn Glover; dear grandfather of Craig (Kelly), Jason (Becky), Eric (Kathy), Michelle Citro, Dawn (Dan) Mequio, Scott (Viva) Wayer, Tracy (Joe) Giglio, Michael (fiancé Mary), Nina & Jeremy Glover; dearest great grandfather of 20; fond brother of Wanda Shewmake, Lillian Wayer & late Sophie, Stanley, Stella, Irene & Theresa; also many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:30-11:45 a.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Closing prayers 11:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of PFC Ted Stempien VFW Post #8821, former St. Bruno Usher, Holy Name Society. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
