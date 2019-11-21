|
|
Walter F. Bergen, 80, of Gurnee, IL formerly of Lake Bluff, IL died November 10, 2019.
Wally spent his career as a pharmacist and worked at several independent pharmacies in the area including Martin's Pharmacy in Lake Forest as well as working at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan and the V.A. Hospital in North Chicago. Wally loved his time spent as a volunteer fire fighter with the Knollwood Fire Department where he also became one of the first paramedics in Lake County. He was a longtime member of the Church of St. Mary in Lake Forest where he was a regular usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Wally enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he cherished his time spent fishing, golfing and bowling. One of Wally's most cherished memories was his trip to Europe where he was able to visit Assisi, France and the Vatican.
Husband of Daphne nee Davisson; father of John (Anne) Bergen and Kimberly Bergen (Christopher Young); stepfather of Laura (Matthew) Ballock and Michael (Dr. Olga) Magnusson; grandfather of Chris Bergen, Ben Bergen, Halley Bergen, Katherine Magnusson and Natasha Magnusson; brother of Jacqueline Bergen and the late Paul Carmi Bergen.
Wally was born in Chicago in 1939 to Walter J. and Patricia (nee Upton) Bergen.
A visitation was held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Interment at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the School of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. For additional information contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019