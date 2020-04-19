Home

Walter Merza
Walter G. Merza


1922 - 2020
Walter G. Merza Obituary
Walter George Merza, 97, of Bradenton, Florida and Park Ridge, Illinois passed away of natural causes due to heart complications on April 7, 2020. He was a loving husband of the late Martha (nee Joseph) for 66 years. Walter was beloved by nieces, nephews, honorary nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.He was a graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago. Walter was a World War II Bronze Star army veteran. He was gifted as a longtime salesman. Walter is laid to rest with his wife Martha at Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida. He will be missed by many. Walter was a member of Carter-Westminster United Presbyterian Church where his memorial service is pending.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
