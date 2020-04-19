|
|
Walter George Merza, 97, of Bradenton, Florida and Park Ridge, Illinois passed away of natural causes due to heart complications on April 7, 2020. He was a loving husband of the late Martha (nee Joseph) for 66 years. Walter was beloved by nieces, nephews, honorary nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.He was a graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago. Walter was a World War II Bronze Star army veteran. He was gifted as a longtime salesman. Walter is laid to rest with his wife Martha at Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida. He will be missed by many. Walter was a member of Carter-Westminster United Presbyterian Church where his memorial service is pending.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020