Walter (Wladyslaw) Gal, 92, of Morton Grove IL, passed away November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Olga for 68 years; devoted son of the late Jan and Anna; loving father of Jolanta and John (Donna); cherished grandfather of Stephen (Lara) and Lauren (Dan) Latuszek; fond brother of Maria Kudlik and Janina (Jerry) Petryszak; also loving uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday, December 3 at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8305 N. Harlem Ave. Niles for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366