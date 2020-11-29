1/1
Walter Gal
Walter (Wladyslaw) Gal, 92, of Morton Grove IL, passed away November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Olga for 68 years; devoted son of the late Jan and Anna; loving father of Jolanta and John (Donna); cherished grandfather of Stephen (Lara) and Lauren (Dan) Latuszek; fond brother of Maria Kudlik and Janina (Jerry) Petryszak; also loving uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday, December 3 at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8305 N. Harlem Ave. Niles for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
