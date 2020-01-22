Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church
1201 E Anderson Dr
Palatine, IL
View Map
Walter Gravedoni Obituary
Walter Gravedoni, 81, formerly of Palatine, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, David (Barbara), Connie (James) Marks, James (Dina), Paul (Allison), Dino and Carol (Gus) Paraskevas; grandchildren, Bridget, Kelly, Rachael, Merissa, Danielle, Anna, Jake, Paul II, Clarice, and Gus; great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Alexis, Gino, and Lorenzo. Predeceased by his loving wife Rose, nee Lombardi, and parents, Aleck and Delphine Gravedoni. Walter was a proud Army Veteran, a loving husband, and an all around family man. He will be truly missed. Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr, Palatine, IL. Visitation 3:00 -8:00pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For more information 847-359-8020 or visit Walter's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
