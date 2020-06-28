Walter Croan Greenough, 69, corporate litigator and community volunteer. Walter Greenough died on June 3rd at his Winnetka home from a brain tumor that was diagnosed in March. He was 69. Mr. Greenough (known as Wally) was born on February 3, 1951 in Bronxville, N.Y. to William Croan Greenough and Doris (Decker) Greenough. He grew up in Port Washington, NY before departing for Phillips Exeter Academy and Amherst College. Upon graduating from the University of Chicago Law School, he joined Chicago law firm Schiff Hardin in 1975 where he practiced until retiring last year. When he joined Schiff, located on the 73rd-76th floors of Willis Tower (then, Sears Tower), he gleefully informed Amherst classmates that he had achieved "the highest position in the class." As a corporate defense litigator, he always went to trial if it was in the client's interest. He successfully defended clients in more than two dozen trials around the country. He was recognized for meticulous planning and cross examination, and an assertive but respectful court room presence. At Schiff, he was known for his quick wit and a sly sense of humor. "He mentored and developed countless younger lawyers, and nothing pleased him as much as identifying and developing young talent. He was also one of our most gifted trial lawyers," said Marci Eisenstein, Managing Partner of Schiff Hardin. A thirty-year resident of Winnetka, Mr. Greenough thrived on community service, including two terms in different decades as Chairman of the Winnetka Caucus and more recently as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. The Winnetka Caucus (the 100-year-old citizens' group that interviews and recommends candidates for local elective office) recently recognized him with a rare award for decades of service and for working to maintain Caucus viability during a period of low community engagement. Today the organization retains its unique role in the village. He was passionate about his family, his play-reading group Talent Ltd, his volunteer work at CARPLS (a non-profit legal aid hotline), his koi ponds, and a succession of west highland terriers. For each passion, he employed the same focus that he brought to the courtroom. He was especially proud of his work for Northlight Theatre for which he negotiated, pro bono, a life-saving arbitration award several decades ago. More recently, he served on the theatre's board as an ardent supporter of the organization's work. Mr. Greenough married Nan (Sedergren) Greenough in 1975. Their son Alex Greenough and daughter- in-law Aversa Sheldon live in Cromwell, CT. Other survivors include sister Martha Greenough and her children Katharine Pitt and James Pitt (all of New York) and sister-in-law Lyn (Andrew) Cushman of Greenwich, CT, and her children Sara (Thomas) Stern of Brooklyn, NY and Drew Kratovil of Canaan, CT.
An outdoors memorial service will be held in July.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the harm caused by coronavirus to nonprofit arts organizations and the loss of life-sustaining revenue. In this regard, Northlight Theatre has created a new permanent fund in Wally's name that will help – in the short run – bridge the gap until performances can be reintroduced and revenue restored: Northlight Theatre, "Wally Greenough Sustainability Fund," 9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077, attention Christina Ward or go to https://northlight.org/wally-greenough- sustainability-fund/
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jul. 2, 2020.