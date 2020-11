May 10, 1941-November 2, 2020



Loving husband for 53 years of Lynene nee Lundsberg, proud father of Troy and Torie, dear brother to the late Louise Williams.



Beloved by his extended family, everyone could tell a story of how he had come to their rescue. Wally was always there with a helping hand for friends and family.



Funeral Private





