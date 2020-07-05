Walter Henry Schwarz, Vet US ARMY passed away June 30, 2020. Beloved Husband of Jane Marie nee Selecky. Beloved son of the late Henry and the late Jean nee Krupa Schwarz. Dear Brother of Gloria (the late Edward) Walsh. Dear Brother-in-law of Mary Ann Selecky. Fond cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of services at 11:00AM at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, 3401 W. 87th St. Evergreen Park, IL. 60805. In lieu of flowers Contributions in Walter's name to St. Michael Orthodox Church 7313 Waukegan Rd. Niles, IL 60714 or Rover Rescue PO Box 4074 Aurora, IL 60507 (roverrescue.org
) would be appreciated.
Information: 773 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com