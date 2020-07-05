1/1
Walter Henry Schwarz
1941 - 2020
Walter Henry Schwarz, Vet US ARMY passed away June 30, 2020. Beloved Husband of Jane Marie nee Selecky. Beloved son of the late Henry and the late Jean nee Krupa Schwarz. Dear Brother of Gloria (the late Edward) Walsh. Dear Brother-in-law of Mary Ann Selecky. Fond cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of services at 11:00AM at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, 3401 W. 87th St. Evergreen Park, IL. 60805. In lieu of flowers Contributions in Walter's name to St. Michael Orthodox Church 7313 Waukegan Rd. Niles, IL 60714 or Rover Rescue PO Box 4074 Aurora, IL 60507 (roverrescue.org) would be appreciated.

Information: 773 774-0366 or

www.colonialfuneral.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home
JUL
8
Service
11:00 AM
Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Thank You.
