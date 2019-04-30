Walter Hughes Kerr passed peacefully at his home in Westmont, IL on April 28, 2019. A lifelong Chicagoan, Walter was the loving husband of his beloved wife, the late Dolores and proud father of his seven children and nine grandchildren. Walter loved his home and adored his family. He opened his home every Sunday and on holidays, birthdays, etc. for his entire family to share in festivities with love and warmth for all. Walter attended Mount Carmel High School. After serving in the US Navy during WWII, Walter graduated from DePaul University and began his career as a CPA. Walter later became the former President and Treasurer of Harper-Wyman, an Oak Industries subsidiary. After his retirement he was an Executive Service Corps consultant and later ESC's past Treasurer and board member. He also volunteered his time at Ascension of our Lord Church. Walter will be dearly missed by his children and their spouses Susan Gross, Dolores and Tony Chantos, Paula Kerr, Walter and Dora Pisano, Claudia and Matt Leon, Robert Kerr and Martha and Chris Payne and his grandchildren Danielle Gross, Anne Chantos, Bryan and Alyssa Kerr, Sam and Valerie Leon, Bobby Kerr and Diana and Lara Payne. Visitation will be held at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. A Catholic Mass will be held at Ascension of our Lord Church, Oakbrook Terrace, IL on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10am after prayers at the funeral home at 9am, followed by a burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Mount Carmel High School at mchs.org. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019