Walter J. "Wally" Bohenek, age 92, World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran, a resident of Lombard, IL, formerly of Hillside, Naperville and Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home. He was born January 27, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020